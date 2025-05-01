Skip to main content
Protein-Related Disorders definitions Flashcards

Protein-Related Disorders definitions
  • Protein-Energy Malnutrition
    A group of disorders resulting from insufficient protein intake, often affecting growth and body composition, especially in children.
  • Marasmus
    A severe condition marked by chronic calorie and protein deficiency, leading to extreme weight loss and a skin-and-bones appearance.
  • Kwashiorkor
    A disorder caused by adequate calories but insufficient protein, resulting in edema, bloating, and tissue wasting.
  • Marasmic Kwashiorkor
    A combination of marasmus and kwashiorkor, featuring both severe wasting and localized swelling in the body.
  • Edema
    Swelling caused by fluid accumulation in tissues, often due to disrupted fluid balance from protein deficiency.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
    A recommended range for daily protein intake, set at 10–35% of total calories, to maintain nutrient balance.
  • Malnutrition
    A state of poor health resulting from inadequate or imbalanced nutrient intake, potentially leading to disease.
  • Calorie Deficiency
    A state where energy intake is insufficient to meet the body's needs, often resulting in weight loss and stunted growth.
  • Fluid Balance
    The body's regulation of water distribution, which can be disrupted by insufficient protein, leading to swelling.
  • Tissue Wasting
    The progressive loss of muscle and fat, commonly seen in protein-related disorders like kwashiorkor.
  • Nutrient Balance
    The proper proportion of macronutrients in the diet, essential for preventing deficiencies and maintaining health.
  • Body Mass
    The total weight of an individual's body, which can decrease significantly in cases of severe protein deficiency.
  • Stunted Growth
    Impaired physical development in children, often resulting from chronic protein and calorie deficiencies.
  • Emaciated Appearance
    A physical state characterized by extreme thinness and visible bones, typically due to severe malnutrition.
  • Swelling
    An abnormal enlargement of body parts, often due to fluid retention linked to protein deficiency.