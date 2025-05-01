Protein-Related Disorders definitions Flashcards
Protein-Related Disorders definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Protein-Energy Malnutrition
A group of disorders resulting from insufficient protein intake, often affecting growth and body composition, especially in children.Marasmus
A severe condition marked by chronic calorie and protein deficiency, leading to extreme weight loss and a skin-and-bones appearance.Kwashiorkor
A disorder caused by adequate calories but insufficient protein, resulting in edema, bloating, and tissue wasting.Marasmic Kwashiorkor
A combination of marasmus and kwashiorkor, featuring both severe wasting and localized swelling in the body.Edema
Swelling caused by fluid accumulation in tissues, often due to disrupted fluid balance from protein deficiency.Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
A recommended range for daily protein intake, set at 10–35% of total calories, to maintain nutrient balance.Malnutrition
A state of poor health resulting from inadequate or imbalanced nutrient intake, potentially leading to disease.Calorie Deficiency
A state where energy intake is insufficient to meet the body's needs, often resulting in weight loss and stunted growth.Fluid Balance
The body's regulation of water distribution, which can be disrupted by insufficient protein, leading to swelling.Tissue Wasting
The progressive loss of muscle and fat, commonly seen in protein-related disorders like kwashiorkor.Nutrient Balance
The proper proportion of macronutrients in the diet, essential for preventing deficiencies and maintaining health.Body Mass
The total weight of an individual's body, which can decrease significantly in cases of severe protein deficiency.Stunted Growth
Impaired physical development in children, often resulting from chronic protein and calorie deficiencies.Emaciated Appearance
A physical state characterized by extreme thinness and visible bones, typically due to severe malnutrition.Swelling
An abnormal enlargement of body parts, often due to fluid retention linked to protein deficiency.