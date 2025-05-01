Protein-Related Disorders definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Protein-Energy Malnutrition A group of disorders resulting from insufficient protein intake, often affecting growth and body composition, especially in children.

Marasmus A severe condition marked by chronic calorie and protein deficiency, leading to extreme weight loss and a skin-and-bones appearance.

Kwashiorkor A disorder caused by adequate calories but insufficient protein, resulting in edema, bloating, and tissue wasting.

Marasmic Kwashiorkor A combination of marasmus and kwashiorkor, featuring both severe wasting and localized swelling in the body.

Edema Swelling caused by fluid accumulation in tissues, often due to disrupted fluid balance from protein deficiency.

Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range A recommended range for daily protein intake, set at 10–35% of total calories, to maintain nutrient balance.