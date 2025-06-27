The health effects of consuming too much protein are not entirely clear and are actively being researched. Some studies suggest potential risks, such as kidney strain, dehydration, and increased risk of certain chronic diseases, while others indicate possible benefits, such as improved muscle mass and satiety. Excessive protein intake may also lead to imbalances in other nutrients, as consuming too much protein often means consuming less of other essential macronutrients. To avoid these potential risks, it is recommended to stay within the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR), which suggests protein should make up 10-35% of total daily calorie intake. This ensures balanced nutrition and minimizes health risks.