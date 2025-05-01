Protein-Related Disorders quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the recommended Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein intake as a percentage of total daily calories? The AMDR for protein is 10-35% of total daily calories.

What is protein-energy malnutrition (PEM)? PEM is a condition resulting from inadequate intake of protein and/or calories, leading to malnutrition.

What are the main characteristics of marasmus? Marasmus is characterized by severe weight loss, stunted growth, and a skin-and-bones appearance due to chronic calorie and protein deficiency.

What causes marasmus? Marasmus is caused by a chronic deficiency of both calories and protein.

How does kwashiorkor differ from marasmus in terms of calorie intake? Kwashiorkor occurs with adequate calorie intake but insufficient protein, while marasmus involves a deficiency of both calories and protein.

What physical symptoms are commonly seen in kwashiorkor? Kwashiorkor is characterized by edema (swelling), especially in the face, abdomen, arms, and legs, and tissue wasting.