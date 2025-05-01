Skip to main content
Protein Structure definitions Flashcards

Protein Structure definitions
  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecule with a central carbon bonded to an amine group, carboxylic acid group, hydrogen, and a unique side chain.
  • Central Carbon
    Atom at the core of every amino acid, bonded to four distinct chemical groups, forming the backbone of protein structure.
  • Amine Group
    Nitrogen-containing group attached to the central carbon in amino acids, contributing to protein's nitrogen content.
  • Carboxylic Acid Group
    Acidic functional group in amino acids, bonded to the central carbon, essential for peptide bond formation.
  • R Group
    Variable side chain in amino acids that determines each one's unique properties and chemical behavior.
  • Essential Amino Acids
    Nine amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through dietary sources.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence and order of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, dictating all higher levels of protein structure.
  • Secondary Structure
    Local folding patterns in a protein's backbone, commonly forming alpha helices and beta sheets.
  • Alpha Helix
    Spiral-shaped secondary structure in proteins, resembling a winding staircase, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.
  • Beta Sheet
    Zigzag-shaped secondary structure in proteins, formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone segments.
  • Tertiary Structure
    Overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain, determined mainly by side chain interactions.
  • Quaternary Structure
    Association of multiple polypeptide chains into a single functional protein complex.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    Long chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins.
  • Denaturation
    Process that disrupts a protein's structure and shape, causing loss of function without altering amino acid sequence.
  • Globular Protein
    Compact, spherical protein shape, often associated with dynamic biological functions like transport.
  • Fibrous Protein
    Elongated, rope-like protein structure, typically providing structural support in tissues.