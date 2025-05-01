Protein Structure definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Amino Acid Organic molecule with a central carbon bonded to an amine group, carboxylic acid group, hydrogen, and a unique side chain.

Central Carbon Atom at the core of every amino acid, bonded to four distinct chemical groups, forming the backbone of protein structure.

Amine Group Nitrogen-containing group attached to the central carbon in amino acids, contributing to protein's nitrogen content.

Carboxylic Acid Group Acidic functional group in amino acids, bonded to the central carbon, essential for peptide bond formation.

R Group Variable side chain in amino acids that determines each one's unique properties and chemical behavior.

Essential Amino Acids Nine amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through dietary sources.