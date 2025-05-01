Protein Structure definitions Flashcards
Protein Structure definitions
Amino Acid
Organic molecule with a central carbon bonded to an amine group, carboxylic acid group, hydrogen, and a unique side chain.Central Carbon
Atom at the core of every amino acid, bonded to four distinct chemical groups, forming the backbone of protein structure.Amine Group
Nitrogen-containing group attached to the central carbon in amino acids, contributing to protein's nitrogen content.Carboxylic Acid Group
Acidic functional group in amino acids, bonded to the central carbon, essential for peptide bond formation.R Group
Variable side chain in amino acids that determines each one's unique properties and chemical behavior.Essential Amino Acids
Nine amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through dietary sources.Primary Structure
Linear sequence and order of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, dictating all higher levels of protein structure.Secondary Structure
Local folding patterns in a protein's backbone, commonly forming alpha helices and beta sheets.Alpha Helix
Spiral-shaped secondary structure in proteins, resembling a winding staircase, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.Beta Sheet
Zigzag-shaped secondary structure in proteins, formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone segments.Tertiary Structure
Overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain, determined mainly by side chain interactions.Quaternary Structure
Association of multiple polypeptide chains into a single functional protein complex.Polypeptide Chain
Long chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins.Denaturation
Process that disrupts a protein's structure and shape, causing loss of function without altering amino acid sequence.Globular Protein
Compact, spherical protein shape, often associated with dynamic biological functions like transport.Fibrous Protein
Elongated, rope-like protein structure, typically providing structural support in tissues.