- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Protein Structure: Videos & Practice Problems
Amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, share a common structure featuring a central carbon atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, an amine group, a carboxylic acid group, and a variable side chain (R group). There are 20 amino acids, nine of which are essential and must be obtained through diet. Protein structure is categorized into four levels: primary (amino acid sequence), secondary (folding patterns like alpha helices and beta sheets), tertiary (three-dimensional shape), and quaternary (multiple polypeptide chains). Denaturation alters protein structure, impacting function, and is crucial in digestion and food preparation.
Amino Acid Structure
Example 1
Which of the following statements is unique to proteins, & doesn't apply to either carbohydrates or lipids?
Proteins are composed of a chain of similar molecules bonded together.
Proteins contain an abundance of nitrogen.
Proteins have a carbon-based backbone.
Proteins contain carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
Levels of Protein Structure
Example 2
A scientist is studying a protein that consists of two polypeptide chains. She finds that the protein loses its function when the two chains are separated. What is the highest level of structure that is directly responsible for this protein's functionality?
Protein structure.
Secondary structure.
Tertiary structure.
Quaternary structure.
Impossible to tell.
Protein Denaturation
Example 3
Which of the following is not an example of proteins being denatured?
Bacon shrinking in the pan as it's fried.
Melting cheese to make a panini.
Boiling an egg.
All of the above answers are examples of protein denaturation.
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the four levels of protein structure and their significance?
Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, which determines all other levels. The secondary structure involves folding patterns like alpha helices (spiral shapes) and beta sheets (zigzag shapes), formed by hydrogen bonding. The tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain, influenced by interactions between amino acid side chains (R groups). Finally, the quaternary structure exists in proteins with multiple polypeptide chains, where these chains associate to form a functional protein, like hemoglobin. Each level is crucial because the protein's shape directly impacts its function, and even minor changes can render it nonfunctional.
How does protein denaturation affect its structure and function?
Protein denaturation refers to the alteration of a protein's structure, causing it to lose its function. This process impacts the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures but does not affect the primary structure (amino acid sequence). Denaturation can occur due to heat, mechanical agitation, changes in pH, or salinity. For example, cooking denatures proteins, making food easier to digest. In the stomach, denaturation aids protein digestion by exposing peptide bonds for enzymatic breakdown. While denatured proteins lose their original function, this process is essential for nutrient absorption and food preparation.
Why are some amino acids considered essential, and how do they differ from non-essential amino acids?
Essential amino acids are those that the human body cannot synthesize and must be obtained through diet. There are nine essential amino acids, including lysine and valine. Non-essential amino acids, on the other hand, can be synthesized by the body from other precursors. Both types are vital for protein synthesis and overall health, but a deficiency in essential amino acids can lead to impaired protein production and health issues. Consuming a balanced diet ensures adequate intake of essential amino acids.
What role do R groups play in determining amino acid properties?
The R group, or side chain, is the variable part of an amino acid that differentiates the 20 amino acids. R groups can be small, large, polar, nonpolar, acidic, or basic, influencing the amino acid's chemical properties and interactions. These properties affect protein folding, stability, and function. For example, hydrophobic R groups tend to cluster inside proteins, while hydrophilic R groups interact with water. The unique combination of R groups in a protein determines its structure and biological activity.
How does the primary structure of a protein influence its overall function?
The primary structure of a protein is the sequence of amino acids in its chain. This sequence dictates how the protein will fold into its secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures, ultimately determining its shape and function. Even a single amino acid change can drastically alter the protein's properties, potentially making it nonfunctional. For example, in sickle cell anemia, a single amino acid substitution in hemoglobin's primary structure leads to abnormal protein function and disease symptoms.
What is the difference between globular and fibrous proteins?
Globular proteins are compact, spherical, and soluble in water, making them suitable for dynamic functions like enzyme activity and transport (e.g., hemoglobin). Fibrous proteins, on the other hand, are elongated, rope-like, and insoluble, providing structural support and strength (e.g., collagen in connective tissues). The shape of a protein is determined by its tertiary and quaternary structures, which are influenced by the amino acid sequence and interactions between R groups.