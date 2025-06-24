Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, which determines all other levels. The secondary structure involves folding patterns like alpha helices (spiral shapes) and beta sheets (zigzag shapes), formed by hydrogen bonding. The tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain, influenced by interactions between amino acid side chains (R groups). Finally, the quaternary structure exists in proteins with multiple polypeptide chains, where these chains associate to form a functional protein, like hemoglobin. Each level is crucial because the protein's shape directly impacts its function, and even minor changes can render it nonfunctional.