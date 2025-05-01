Protein Structure quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What are the four groups bonded to the central carbon atom in an amino acid?
The central carbon is bonded to a hydrogen atom, an amine group, a carboxylic acid group, and a variable R group (side chain).What distinguishes one amino acid from another?
The R group, or side chain, is unique for each amino acid and gives it specific properties.How many amino acids are used to build proteins in humans?
There are 20 different amino acids used to build proteins in humans.What does it mean for an amino acid to be 'essential'?
An essential amino acid cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through the diet.How many essential amino acids are there?
There are nine essential amino acids.What is the primary level of protein structure?
The primary structure is the sequence (order, type, and quantity) of amino acids in a protein chain.What types of structures are formed at the secondary level of protein structure?
The secondary structure includes alpha helices (spiral shapes) and beta sheets (zigzag shapes) formed by folding and twisting of the protein backbone.What determines the tertiary structure of a protein?
The tertiary structure is determined by interactions between the R groups (side chains) of amino acids, resulting in the overall 3D shape.What is the quaternary level of protein structure?
The quaternary structure involves the association of multiple polypeptide chains to form a single functional protein.Do all proteins have quaternary structure?
No, only proteins made of more than one polypeptide chain have quaternary structure.What is protein denaturation?
Denaturation is the alteration of a protein's structure and shape, causing it to lose its function.Which level of protein structure is NOT affected by denaturation?
The primary structure (amino acid sequence) is not affected by denaturation.Name two ways proteins can be denatured.
Proteins can be denatured by heat, changes in pH, mechanical agitation, or changes in salinity.Why is protein denaturation important in nutrition?
Denaturation is important because it helps prepare foods for consumption and plays a key role in protein digestion in the stomach.What are the two general shapes a protein's final structure can take?
A protein's final shape can be globular (spherical and compact) or fibrous (elongated and rope-like).