Protein Structure quiz Flashcards

What are the four groups bonded to the central carbon atom in an amino acid? The central carbon is bonded to a hydrogen atom, an amine group, a carboxylic acid group, and a variable R group (side chain).

What distinguishes one amino acid from another? The R group, or side chain, is unique for each amino acid and gives it specific properties.

How many amino acids are used to build proteins in humans? There are 20 different amino acids used to build proteins in humans.

What does it mean for an amino acid to be 'essential'? An essential amino acid cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through the diet.

How many essential amino acids are there? There are nine essential amino acids.

What is the primary level of protein structure? The primary structure is the sequence (order, type, and quantity) of amino acids in a protein chain.