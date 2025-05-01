Protein Synthesis definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Protein Synthesis definitions
  • Gene
    Hereditary segment of DNA that encodes instructions for producing a specific product, typically a protein.
  • DNA
    Molecule containing genetic instructions used in the development, functioning, and reproduction of all living organisms.
  • Gene Expression
    Process by which genetic information is used to synthesize products, determining cell function and protein output.
  • Transcription
    Cellular process in the nucleus where a DNA template is used to create a complementary messenger RNA molecule.
  • Translation
    Process in the cytoplasm where ribosomes use mRNA to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain.
  • Messenger RNA
    Single-stranded RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to ribosomes in the cytoplasm.
  • Ribosome
    Cellular structure in the cytoplasm that reads mRNA and links amino acids together to form proteins.
  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecule serving as the building block of proteins, linked together during translation.
  • Transfer RNA
    Type of RNA that delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
  • Protein Structure
    Hierarchical organization of a protein, from its amino acid sequence to its final folded, functional form.
  • Epigenetics
    Study of chemical modifications that alter gene expression without changing the underlying DNA sequence.
  • Cell Differentiation
    Process by which cells become specialized in structure and function due to differences in gene expression.
  • Nutrigenomics
    Field examining how nutrients and diet influence gene expression, potentially guiding personalized nutrition.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health condition potentially influenced by gene expression and dietary factors studied in nutrigenomics.
  • Nucleus
    Membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells where DNA is housed and transcription occurs.