Protein Synthesis definitions Flashcards

Gene Hereditary segment of DNA that encodes instructions for producing a specific product, typically a protein.

DNA Molecule containing genetic instructions used in the development, functioning, and reproduction of all living organisms.

Gene Expression Process by which genetic information is used to synthesize products, determining cell function and protein output.

Transcription Cellular process in the nucleus where a DNA template is used to create a complementary messenger RNA molecule.

Translation Process in the cytoplasm where ribosomes use mRNA to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain.

Messenger RNA Single-stranded RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to ribosomes in the cytoplasm.