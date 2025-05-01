Protein Synthesis definitions Flashcards
Protein Synthesis definitions
Gene
Hereditary segment of DNA that encodes instructions for producing a specific product, typically a protein.DNA
Molecule containing genetic instructions used in the development, functioning, and reproduction of all living organisms.Gene Expression
Process by which genetic information is used to synthesize products, determining cell function and protein output.Transcription
Cellular process in the nucleus where a DNA template is used to create a complementary messenger RNA molecule.Translation
Process in the cytoplasm where ribosomes use mRNA to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain.Messenger RNA
Single-stranded RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to ribosomes in the cytoplasm.Ribosome
Cellular structure in the cytoplasm that reads mRNA and links amino acids together to form proteins.Amino Acid
Organic molecule serving as the building block of proteins, linked together during translation.Transfer RNA
Type of RNA that delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.Protein Structure
Hierarchical organization of a protein, from its amino acid sequence to its final folded, functional form.Epigenetics
Study of chemical modifications that alter gene expression without changing the underlying DNA sequence.Cell Differentiation
Process by which cells become specialized in structure and function due to differences in gene expression.Nutrigenomics
Field examining how nutrients and diet influence gene expression, potentially guiding personalized nutrition.Chronic Disease
Long-term health condition potentially influenced by gene expression and dietary factors studied in nutrigenomics.Nucleus
Membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells where DNA is housed and transcription occurs.