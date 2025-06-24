Messenger RNA (mRNA) is essential in protein synthesis because it serves as the intermediary between DNA and protein production. During transcription, mRNA is synthesized from a DNA template in the nucleus. It carries the genetic instructions from the DNA to the ribosomes in the cytoplasm, where translation occurs. Ribosomes read the mRNA sequence in codons (three-nucleotide units) to determine the order of amino acids in the protein. Without mRNA, the genetic information in DNA could not be translated into functional proteins.