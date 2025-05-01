Protein Synthesis quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are genes and what do they code for? Genes are hereditary segments of DNA that code for a product, usually a protein.

What are the two major steps of gene expression leading to protein synthesis? The two major steps are transcription and translation.

Where does transcription occur within the cell? Transcription occurs inside the nucleus of the cell.

What is produced during transcription? Messenger RNA (mRNA) is produced using DNA as a template.

Where does translation take place in the cell? Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.

What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis? Ribosomes use mRNA to synthesize a chain of amino acids, forming proteins.