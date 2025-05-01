Protein Synthesis quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Protein Synthesis quiz

Protein Synthesis quiz
  • What are genes and what do they code for?
    Genes are hereditary segments of DNA that code for a product, usually a protein.
  • What are the two major steps of gene expression leading to protein synthesis?
    The two major steps are transcription and translation.
  • Where does transcription occur within the cell?
    Transcription occurs inside the nucleus of the cell.
  • What is produced during transcription?
    Messenger RNA (mRNA) is produced using DNA as a template.
  • Where does translation take place in the cell?
    Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes use mRNA to synthesize a chain of amino acids, forming proteins.
  • What is the function of transfer RNA (tRNA) during translation?
    tRNA delivers amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
  • How do proteins achieve their functional structure after translation?
    The amino acid chain folds into four levels of protein structure to become functional.
  • Why are different cell types (like muscle and nerve cells) different if they have the same DNA?
    Different cell types express different genes, leading to the production of different proteins.
  • What is epigenetics?
    Epigenetics refers to chemical modifications that alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.
  • How does epigenetics affect protein production in cells?
    Epigenetics can activate or suppress genes, increasing or decreasing the amount of protein produced.
  • What is the result of epigenetic differences between cell types?
    Epigenetic differences lead to the production of different types and amounts of proteins in different cells.
  • What is nutrigenomics?
    Nutrigenomics is the study of how nutrients and diet impact gene expression.
  • How could nutrigenomics influence future nutrition recommendations?
    Nutrigenomics could enable personalized nutrition plans to minimize chronic disease risk based on individual gene expression.
  • How is nutrigenomics related to epigenetics?
    Nutrigenomics is a branch of epigenetics that connects dietary factors to changes in gene expression.