Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine definitions Flashcards

Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine definitions
  • Fluoride
    A trace mineral that enhances tooth mineralization, protecting against acids and bacteria to prevent dental caries.
  • Dental Caries
    Tooth decay caused by acid and bacteria, often prevented by adequate intake of certain trace minerals.
  • Mineralization
    The process by which minerals are deposited in body tissues, strengthening structures like teeth and bones.
  • Fluorosis
    A condition marked by porous, pitted, and discolored teeth due to excessive intake of a specific trace mineral.
  • RDA
    The recommended daily amount of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the needs of most healthy individuals.
  • Fluorinated Water
    Municipal tap water that has been supplemented with a trace mineral to promote dental health.
  • Dental Products
    Items such as toothpaste and treatments that often contain added minerals to support oral health.
  • Iodine
    A trace element essential for the synthesis of hormones produced by a gland in the neck.
  • Thyroid Hormone
    A hormone produced in the neck that regulates metabolism and requires a specific trace mineral for its synthesis.
  • Iodized Salt
    Table salt fortified with a trace element to prevent deficiencies and related health issues.
  • Goiter
    An enlargement of the neck gland resulting from insufficient intake of a key trace mineral.
  • Congenital Hypothyroidism
    A developmental disorder in infants caused by inadequate maternal intake of a trace mineral, leading to stunted growth and brain issues.
  • Seaweed
    A marine food source naturally rich in a trace element vital for hormone production.
  • Upper Limit
    The maximum daily intake of a nutrient unlikely to cause adverse health effects in most individuals.
  • Thyroid Gland
    A neck organ responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism, dependent on a specific trace mineral.