Fluoride A trace mineral that enhances tooth mineralization, protecting against acids and bacteria to prevent dental caries.

Dental Caries Tooth decay caused by acid and bacteria, often prevented by adequate intake of certain trace minerals.

Mineralization The process by which minerals are deposited in body tissues, strengthening structures like teeth and bones.

Fluorosis A condition marked by porous, pitted, and discolored teeth due to excessive intake of a specific trace mineral.

RDA The recommended daily amount of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the needs of most healthy individuals.

Fluorinated Water Municipal tap water that has been supplemented with a trace mineral to promote dental health.