Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine definitions Flashcards

Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine definitions
Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine definitions
Fluoride
A trace mineral that enhances tooth mineralization, protecting against acids and bacteria to prevent dental caries.Dental Caries
Tooth decay caused by acid and bacteria, often prevented by adequate intake of certain trace minerals.Mineralization
The process by which minerals are deposited in body tissues, strengthening structures like teeth and bones.Fluorosis
A condition marked by porous, pitted, and discolored teeth due to excessive intake of a specific trace mineral.RDA
The recommended daily amount of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the needs of most healthy individuals.Fluorinated Water
Municipal tap water that has been supplemented with a trace mineral to promote dental health.Dental Products
Items such as toothpaste and treatments that often contain added minerals to support oral health.Iodine
A trace element essential for the synthesis of hormones produced by a gland in the neck.Thyroid Hormone
A hormone produced in the neck that regulates metabolism and requires a specific trace mineral for its synthesis.Iodized Salt
Table salt fortified with a trace element to prevent deficiencies and related health issues.Goiter
An enlargement of the neck gland resulting from insufficient intake of a key trace mineral.Congenital Hypothyroidism
A developmental disorder in infants caused by inadequate maternal intake of a trace mineral, leading to stunted growth and brain issues.Seaweed
A marine food source naturally rich in a trace element vital for hormone production.Upper Limit
The maximum daily intake of a nutrient unlikely to cause adverse health effects in most individuals.Thyroid Gland
A neck organ responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism, dependent on a specific trace mineral.