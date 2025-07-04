Table of contents
1
concept
Fluoride (F)
2
Problem
True of False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Nutrient dense foods like fruits and vegetables tend to be excellent sources of fluoride.
A
True.
B
False, animal products, especially dairy, are the best sources of fluoride.
C
False, there are extremely few food sources that are rich in fluoride.
D
False, nutrient dense foods like fruits and vegetables are not good sources of fluoride, because the fluoride in those foods is not readily absorbed.
3
concept
Iodine (I)
4
Problem
What conditions are prevented through the use of iodized salt?
A
Goiter and anemia.
B
Anemia and dental carries.
C
Congenital hypothyroidism and osteoporosis.
D
Goiter and congenital hypothyroidism.
5
Problem
Which of the following is a function of iodine?
A
Glucose metabolism.
B
Thyroid hormone synthesis.
C
Oxygen transport.
D
B vitamin synthesis.