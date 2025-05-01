Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine quiz Flashcards
Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the primary function of fluoride in the body?
Fluoride enhances the mineralization of teeth, making them strong and helping to prevent dental caries (cavities) by protecting against acids and bacteria.What is the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for fluoride?
The RDA for fluoride is 3-4 milligrams per day.What are the main sources of fluoride for most people?
The main sources are fluorinated municipal (tap) water and dental products like toothpaste; food is generally not a significant source.What dental condition can result from insufficient fluoride intake?
Insufficient fluoride can lead to dental caries, also known as cavities or tooth decay.What is fluorosis and what causes it?
Fluorosis is a condition caused by excessive fluoride intake, resulting in porous, pitted, and discolored teeth.Why are children advised not to swallow toothpaste?
Swallowing toothpaste can lead to excessive fluoride intake and increase the risk of developing fluorosis.Besides water and dental products, which foods contain relatively high levels of fluoride?
Tea and shrimp contain relatively high levels of fluoride, but they are not major sources compared to water and dental products.What is the main dietary concern regarding fluoride?
The main concern is that insufficient fluoride leads to poor dental outcomes, such as cavities and tooth decay.What is the primary function of iodine in the body?
Iodine is necessary for the synthesis of thyroid hormone, which is produced by the thyroid gland in the neck.What is the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine?
The RDA for iodine is 150 micrograms per day.What are the main dietary sources of iodine?
The main sources are iodized salt, seafood, and seaweed.What condition can result from iodine deficiency?
Iodine deficiency can cause goiter, which is an enlargement of the thyroid gland, and can also lead to inhibited thyroid hormone production.What developmental issues can occur if a pregnant woman is iodine deficient?
Iodine deficiency during pregnancy can cause congenital hypothyroidism in the fetus, leading to stunted growth and brain development issues.What happens to thyroid hormone production if iodine intake is excessive?
Excessive iodine intake can also inhibit thyroid hormone production, similar to iodine deficiency.How has iodine deficiency been largely eliminated in many populations?
Iodine deficiency has been largely eliminated through the introduction of iodized salt in the diet.