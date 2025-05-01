Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of fluoride in the body? Fluoride enhances the mineralization of teeth, making them strong and helping to prevent dental caries (cavities) by protecting against acids and bacteria.

What is the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for fluoride? The RDA for fluoride is 3-4 milligrams per day.

What are the main sources of fluoride for most people? The main sources are fluorinated municipal (tap) water and dental products like toothpaste; food is generally not a significant source.

What dental condition can result from insufficient fluoride intake? Insufficient fluoride can lead to dental caries, also known as cavities or tooth decay.

What is fluorosis and what causes it? Fluorosis is a condition caused by excessive fluoride intake, resulting in porous, pitted, and discolored teeth.

Why are children advised not to swallow toothpaste? Swallowing toothpaste can lead to excessive fluoride intake and increase the risk of developing fluorosis.