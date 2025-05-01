Skip to main content
Trace minerals: Iron and Copper definitions Flashcards

Trace minerals: Iron and Copper definitions
  • Trace mineral
    A nutrient required in amounts less than 100 mg per day, essential for various physiological functions.
  • Iron
    An element central to oxygen transport in blood and muscles, found in both animal and plant foods.
  • Hemoglobin
    A protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body.
  • Myoglobin
    A muscle protein that stores oxygen for use during periods of increased demand.
  • Heme iron
    A form of iron present in animal products, highly bioavailable and efficiently absorbed by the body.
  • Non-heme iron
    A form of iron found in plant foods, less efficiently absorbed compared to its animal-based counterpart.
  • Meat factor
    A component in animal foods that enhances the absorption of iron from plant sources when consumed together.
  • Iron-deficiency anemia
    A condition marked by insufficient healthy red blood cells due to inadequate iron, leading to fatigue and pale skin.
  • Copper
    A trace element acting as a cofactor for enzymes, crucial for iron metabolism and connective tissue formation.
  • Cofactor
    A non-protein chemical compound required for enzyme activity, often a mineral like copper.
  • Enzyme
    A biological catalyst that speeds up chemical reactions, often requiring minerals for proper function.
  • Collagen
    A structural protein in connective tissues, whose synthesis depends on adequate copper levels.
  • Elastin
    A protein providing elasticity to tissues, with its production influenced by copper availability.
  • RDA
    The recommended daily intake level of a nutrient considered sufficient for most healthy individuals.
  • Fortified foods
    Products enhanced with added nutrients, such as iron, to help meet dietary requirements.