Trace minerals: Iron and Copper definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Trace mineral A nutrient required in amounts less than 100 mg per day, essential for various physiological functions.

Iron An element central to oxygen transport in blood and muscles, found in both animal and plant foods.

Hemoglobin A protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body.

Myoglobin A muscle protein that stores oxygen for use during periods of increased demand.

Heme iron A form of iron present in animal products, highly bioavailable and efficiently absorbed by the body.

Non-heme iron A form of iron found in plant foods, less efficiently absorbed compared to its animal-based counterpart.