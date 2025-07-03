Table of contents
Iron (Fe)
Example 1
Which form of iron is the most bioavailable?
A
Heme iron.
B
Elemental iron.
C
Reduced iron.
D
Non-heme iron.
If someone is following a vegan eating pattern, what can they do to help their body absorb iron?
A
Only eat heme iron.
B
Add meat factor to their meals.
C
Combine foods high in vitamin C with foods high in iron.
D
Increase soluble fiber intake.
Copper (Cu)
Which of the following has NOT been shown to limit copper absorption?
A
Zinc.
B
Vitamin D.
C
Iron.
D
Vitamin C.
Which of the following are functions of copper in the body?
I) Synthesis of collagen and elastin.
II) Stabilizing the structure of certain proteins.
III) Transport of iron in the blood.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II,& III.