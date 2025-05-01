Water-Soluble Vitamins definitions Flashcards
Water-Soluble Vitamins definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/16
Water-Soluble Vitamins
Group of micronutrients that dissolve in water, are easily absorbed and excreted, and are not effectively stored in the body.B Vitamins
Eight essential micronutrients functioning mainly as coenzymes, each with unique roles in metabolism and health.Coenzyme
Vitamin-derived molecule required to activate certain enzymes, enabling metabolic reactions in the body.Thiamine
Also known as vitamin B1, crucial for carbohydrate metabolism and nerve impulse transmission; deficiency leads to beriberi.Riboflavin
Also called vitamin B2, necessary for energy production and formation of FAD, a coenzyme in cellular respiration.Niacin
Known as vitamin B3, forms NAD+ and NADP+ for energy metabolism; deficiency causes pellagra.Pantothenic Acid
Vitamin B5, component of coenzyme A, essential for fatty acid synthesis and metabolism of macronutrients.Pyridoxine
Vitamin B6, vital for protein metabolism, hemoglobin synthesis, and building nonessential amino acids.Biotin
Vitamin B7, a single-compound coenzyme involved in metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.Folate
Naturally occurring vitamin B9, essential for DNA synthesis and fetal neural tube development; deficiency causes macrocytic anemia.Folic Acid
Synthetic form of vitamin B9 found in supplements and fortified foods, important for pregnancy and cell division.Cobalamin
Vitamin B12, required for red blood cell production and DNA synthesis; uniquely stored in the liver and mainly found in animal products.Ascorbic Acid
Vitamin C, a coenzyme and antioxidant needed for collagen synthesis, iron absorption, and immune function.Beriberi
Disease resulting from thiamine deficiency, affecting cardiovascular or nervous systems.Pellagra
Condition caused by niacin deficiency, marked by dermatitis, dementia, diarrhea, and potentially death.Scurvy
Disease from vitamin C deficiency, characterized by bleeding gums, poor wound healing, and skin issues.