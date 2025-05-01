Water-Soluble Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Water-Soluble Vitamins Group of micronutrients that dissolve in water, are easily absorbed and excreted, and are not effectively stored in the body.

B Vitamins Eight essential micronutrients functioning mainly as coenzymes, each with unique roles in metabolism and health.

Coenzyme Vitamin-derived molecule required to activate certain enzymes, enabling metabolic reactions in the body.

Thiamine Also known as vitamin B1, crucial for carbohydrate metabolism and nerve impulse transmission; deficiency leads to beriberi.

Riboflavin Also called vitamin B2, necessary for energy production and formation of FAD, a coenzyme in cellular respiration.

Niacin Known as vitamin B3, forms NAD+ and NADP+ for energy metabolism; deficiency causes pellagra.