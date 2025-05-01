Skip to main content
Water-Soluble Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Water-Soluble Vitamins definitions
  • Water-Soluble Vitamins
    Group of micronutrients that dissolve in water, are easily absorbed and excreted, and are not effectively stored in the body.
  • B Vitamins
    Eight essential micronutrients functioning mainly as coenzymes, each with unique roles in metabolism and health.
  • Coenzyme
    Vitamin-derived molecule required to activate certain enzymes, enabling metabolic reactions in the body.
  • Thiamine
    Also known as vitamin B1, crucial for carbohydrate metabolism and nerve impulse transmission; deficiency leads to beriberi.
  • Riboflavin
    Also called vitamin B2, necessary for energy production and formation of FAD, a coenzyme in cellular respiration.
  • Niacin
    Known as vitamin B3, forms NAD+ and NADP+ for energy metabolism; deficiency causes pellagra.
  • Pantothenic Acid
    Vitamin B5, component of coenzyme A, essential for fatty acid synthesis and metabolism of macronutrients.
  • Pyridoxine
    Vitamin B6, vital for protein metabolism, hemoglobin synthesis, and building nonessential amino acids.
  • Biotin
    Vitamin B7, a single-compound coenzyme involved in metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
  • Folate
    Naturally occurring vitamin B9, essential for DNA synthesis and fetal neural tube development; deficiency causes macrocytic anemia.
  • Folic Acid
    Synthetic form of vitamin B9 found in supplements and fortified foods, important for pregnancy and cell division.
  • Cobalamin
    Vitamin B12, required for red blood cell production and DNA synthesis; uniquely stored in the liver and mainly found in animal products.
  • Ascorbic Acid
    Vitamin C, a coenzyme and antioxidant needed for collagen synthesis, iron absorption, and immune function.
  • Beriberi
    Disease resulting from thiamine deficiency, affecting cardiovascular or nervous systems.
  • Pellagra
    Condition caused by niacin deficiency, marked by dermatitis, dementia, diarrhea, and potentially death.
  • Scurvy
    Disease from vitamin C deficiency, characterized by bleeding gums, poor wound healing, and skin issues.