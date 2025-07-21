- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins1h 52m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
Water-Soluble Vitamins: Videos & Practice Problems
Water-Soluble Vitamins
Example 1
There are 4 different fat-soluble vitamins and ____ different water-soluble vitamins in total. While excess fat-soluble vitamins can be stored in the body, excess water-soluble vitamins are mostly _______.
Nine; excreted in urine.
Eight; excreted in urine.
Nine; stored in the blood.
Eight; stored in the blood.
Introduction to B Vitamins
Example 2
Why is it difficult to isolate the symptoms of deficiency of one of the B vitamins?
All of the B vitamins have the exact same function, so deficiencies will cause the exact same symptoms.
B vitamins are often found together in foods so people who are deficient in one are often deficient in others.
Humans can synthesize all the B vitamins in small amount, so it's possible to have a severe deficiency.
The most common reason people have a B vitamin deficiency is due to having difficulty absorbing them in the small intestine. People with the issues usually have issues absorbing >1 B vitamin.
Who is most likely to develop a deficiency in multiple B vitamins?
Ed, who follows an "all-natural" diet consisting only of raw fruits & vegetables, meat, dairy, seafood, & rice.
Trina, who eats a mostly well-balanced diet but sometimes snacks on candy & processed junk food.
Oliver, an extremely picky eater who mostly just eats plain pasta, chicken nuggets, carrots, & soda.
Devin, who is a vegan but diversifies his diet, eating plenty of nuts, seeds, whole grains, & leafy greens.
Early-Discovered B Vitamins: B₁, B₂, B₃ & B₅
Late-Discovered B Vitamins: B₆,B₇, B₉ & B₁₂
Example 3
Maria is pregnant and her doctor has recommended she takes a folic acid supplement. Why?
Folic acid can significantly reduce the likelihood of neural tube defects in babies.
FOlic acid will help Maria produce enough breast milk after giving birth.
Folic acid can help strengthen Maria's bones as they take on the extra weight of her baby.
All of the above.
What is Vitamin C?
Example 4
Which of the following is true?
You should carefully monitor vitamin C consumption because you can easily ingest toxic quantities.
You need to eat citrus fruits (e.g. limes, lemons, oranges) every day to avoid vitamin C deficiency.
Vitamin C is a protein that is converted into collagen once it has been digested & absorbed.
Eating a wide variety of fruit & vegetables will ensure you meet your daily vitamin C requirements.
Vitamins _________ are both antioxidants that neutralize harmful free radicals.
B1 & C.
E & C.
B6 & C.
D & E.
A vitamin B3 (niacin) deficiency may cause _________, while a vitamin B12 (cobalamin) deficiency may cause __________.
Pellagra; macrocytic anemia.
Beriberi; macrocytic anemia.
Glossitis; pellagra.
Pellagra; polycythemia (high red blood cell count).
Which of the following vitamins are most likely to build up to the point of toxicity with excessive intake?
Vitamins A, C, E, K.
Thiamin, riboflavin, niacin.
Vitamins D, K, B3 (niacin) & B7 (biotin).
Vitamins A, D, E, K.