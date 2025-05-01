Water-Soluble Vitamins quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the main characteristic of water-soluble vitamins regarding their absorption and excretion? Water-soluble vitamins are easily absorbed and readily excreted by the body, primarily through urine.

How many water-soluble vitamins are there, and how are they categorized? There are nine water-soluble vitamins: eight B vitamins and one vitamin C.

What is the primary function of B vitamins in the body? B vitamins function as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes, which are essential for activating enzymes involved in metabolism.

Why are deficiencies in B vitamins often seen together? Many B vitamins are found in the same foods, so a deficiency in one often indicates deficiencies in others.

What disease is caused by a deficiency in vitamin B1 (thiamine)? A deficiency in vitamin B1 causes beriberi, which can affect the cardiovascular or nervous system.

Which B vitamin is important for forming the coenzyme FAD, and what is its deficiency symptom? Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) is important for forming FAD, and its deficiency can cause sore throat, swollen mouth and tongue, and cracked lips.