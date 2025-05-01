Water-Soluble Vitamins quiz Flashcards
Water-Soluble Vitamins quiz
What is the main characteristic of water-soluble vitamins regarding their absorption and excretion?
Water-soluble vitamins are easily absorbed and readily excreted by the body, primarily through urine.How many water-soluble vitamins are there, and how are they categorized?
There are nine water-soluble vitamins: eight B vitamins and one vitamin C.What is the primary function of B vitamins in the body?
B vitamins function as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes, which are essential for activating enzymes involved in metabolism.Why are deficiencies in B vitamins often seen together?
Many B vitamins are found in the same foods, so a deficiency in one often indicates deficiencies in others.What disease is caused by a deficiency in vitamin B1 (thiamine)?
A deficiency in vitamin B1 causes beriberi, which can affect the cardiovascular or nervous system.Which B vitamin is important for forming the coenzyme FAD, and what is its deficiency symptom?
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) is important for forming FAD, and its deficiency can cause sore throat, swollen mouth and tongue, and cracked lips.What are the main symptoms of pellagra, and which vitamin deficiency causes it?
Pellagra, caused by niacin (vitamin B3) deficiency, is characterized by dermatitis, dementia, diarrhea, and eventually death.What is the main function of vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), and what can its deficiency cause?
Vitamin B5 is a component of coenzyme A, required for fatty acid synthesis and metabolism; deficiency can cause numbness, burning in hands and feet, and gastrointestinal distress.Which B vitamin is critical for protein metabolism and hemoglobin synthesis?
Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) is critical for protein metabolism and hemoglobin synthesis.What are the deficiency symptoms of biotin (vitamin B7)?
Deficiency in biotin can cause hair loss, skin inflammation, and lethargy.Why is folate (vitamin B9) especially important during pregnancy?
Folate is vital for DNA synthesis and reduces the risk of neural tube defects in the fetus during pregnancy.Which water-soluble vitamin is effectively stored in the body, and where is it stored?
Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) is the only water-soluble vitamin effectively stored in the body, mainly in the liver.Who is at higher risk for vitamin B12 deficiency and why?
Vegans are at higher risk because vitamin B12 is almost exclusively found in animal products.What is the main function of vitamin C, and what disease results from its deficiency?
Vitamin C acts as a coenzyme and antioxidant, crucial for collagen synthesis and immune health; its deficiency causes scurvy.What are common food sources of vitamin C?
Vitamin C is commonly found in fruits and vegetables, especially citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, and sweet potatoes.