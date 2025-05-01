Water definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Intracellular Fluid Fluid located inside cells, making up about two-thirds of total body water and serving as the main environment for cellular processes.

Extracellular Fluid Fluid found outside cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph, accounting for about one-third of body water.

Interstitial Fluid Fluid that surrounds and bathes cells within tissues, facilitating nutrient and waste exchange between blood and cells.

Osmosis Movement of water across a membrane from areas of low solute concentration to high solute concentration, balancing fluid compartments.

Electrolyte Dissolved salts in body fluids, such as sodium, that regulate water movement and are essential for fluid balance.

Fluid Balance State achieved when fluid intake equals fluid loss, maintaining proper hydration and supporting physiological functions.