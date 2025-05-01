Skip to main content
Water definitions Flashcards

Water definitions
  • Intracellular Fluid
    Fluid located inside cells, making up about two-thirds of total body water and serving as the main environment for cellular processes.
  • Extracellular Fluid
    Fluid found outside cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph, accounting for about one-third of body water.
  • Interstitial Fluid
    Fluid that surrounds and bathes cells within tissues, facilitating nutrient and waste exchange between blood and cells.
  • Osmosis
    Movement of water across a membrane from areas of low solute concentration to high solute concentration, balancing fluid compartments.
  • Electrolyte
    Dissolved salts in body fluids, such as sodium, that regulate water movement and are essential for fluid balance.
  • Fluid Balance
    State achieved when fluid intake equals fluid loss, maintaining proper hydration and supporting physiological functions.
  • Hypothalamus
    Brain region that monitors blood sodium and volume, triggering thirst and hormone release to regulate hydration.
  • Antidiuretic Hormone
    Hormone released by the pituitary gland that signals kidneys to retain water, reducing urine output to conserve body fluids.
  • Diuretic
    Substance that increases urine production, leading to greater water loss and potential dehydration if not balanced.
  • Dehydration
    Condition resulting from insufficient body water, causing symptoms like dark urine, thirst, headaches, and impaired function.
  • Hyponatremia
    Dangerous drop in blood sodium concentration, often from excessive water intake, leading to brain swelling and possible fatality.
  • Universal Solvent
    Property of water that allows it to dissolve a wide range of substances, enabling most cellular reactions and transport.
  • Sensible Loss
    Measurable fluid loss from the body, such as through urine, sweat, or vomiting, that can be perceived or felt.
  • Insensible Loss
    Unnoticed fluid loss occurring through skin evaporation and respiration, contributing to daily water requirements.
  • Recommended Daily Allowance
    Guideline specifying optimal daily water intake, set at 3.7 liters for males and 2.7 liters for females, including fluids from food.