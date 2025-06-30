- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Water: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Body Fluids
Which of the following individuals is most likely to have the highest percent composition of fluid?
A lean 25-year-old male.
An overweight 25-year-old male.
A lean 25-year-old female.
An overweight 25-year-old female.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Most of the fluid in the body is found in the blood.
True.
False, most of the fluid is found in the extracellular fluid.
False, most the fluid is found inside the cells of the body.
False, most of the fluid is found in the combined reserve of blood and lymph.
Osmosis
Example 1
Hydration
Which population(s) are most at risk for dehydration?
I) Elderly individuals.
II) Individuals who menstruate.
III) Infants.
I & II.
II & III.
I & III.
I, II, & III.
Fluid Balance
Example 2
What is a major way that hydration levels are measured by the body?
Potassium content of blood measured by the hypothalamus.
Potassium content of blood measured by the kidneys.
Sodium content of blood measured by the hypothalamus.
Sodium content of blood measured by the kidneys.
Which of the following statements about antidiuretic hormone are correct?
I) Antidiuretic hormone acts on the kidneys.
II) Antidiuretic hormone is released in response to high blood solute concentration.
III) Antidiuretic hormone reduces urine output.
I & II.
II & III.
I & III.
I, II, & III.
Water Requirements
Example 4
Which of the following would increase the amount of water an individual needs to consume?
I) Living in a hot climate.
II) Pregnancy status.
III) Participating in a cardio exercise class.
I & II.
I & III.
II & III.
I, II, & III.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Sugary and caffeinated beverages should be counted toward the RDA for water.
True.
False, the excess calories from sugar and the diuretic effect of caffeine means that neither should be counted towards water intake.
False, water from caffeinated beverages can be counted but not water from beverages with high amounts of added sugar.
False, water from caffeinated beverages cannot be counted because it is a diuretic, but water from sugary beverages can be counted.