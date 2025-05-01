Water quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of the human body is made up of water, and what factors influence this percentage? The human body is 50-70% water, with variation due to body composition, sex, and age.

Where is most of the water in the body located? Most water is found in the intracellular fluid, which is the fluid inside the cells and makes up about two-thirds of body fluids.

What is the difference between intracellular and extracellular fluid? Intracellular fluid is inside the cells, while extracellular fluid is outside the cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph.

List two major functions of water in the body. Water acts as a universal solvent for cellular functions and helps transport nutrients and waste.

How does water help regulate body temperature? Water has a high heat capacity, resisting temperature changes, and sweat (mostly water) cools the body.

What is osmosis and how does it relate to water movement in the body? Osmosis is the diffusion of water from areas of low solute concentration to high solute concentration, helping balance fluid inside and outside cells.