Water quiz Flashcards

Water quiz

Water quiz
  • What percentage of the human body is made up of water, and what factors influence this percentage?
    The human body is 50-70% water, with variation due to body composition, sex, and age.
  • Where is most of the water in the body located?
    Most water is found in the intracellular fluid, which is the fluid inside the cells and makes up about two-thirds of body fluids.
  • What is the difference between intracellular and extracellular fluid?
    Intracellular fluid is inside the cells, while extracellular fluid is outside the cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph.
  • List two major functions of water in the body.
    Water acts as a universal solvent for cellular functions and helps transport nutrients and waste.
  • How does water help regulate body temperature?
    Water has a high heat capacity, resisting temperature changes, and sweat (mostly water) cools the body.
  • What is osmosis and how does it relate to water movement in the body?
    Osmosis is the diffusion of water from areas of low solute concentration to high solute concentration, helping balance fluid inside and outside cells.
  • What phrase helps remember the relationship between salt and water movement in the body?
    "Where salt goes, water flows" means water moves toward areas with higher salt concentration.
  • What can happen if you drink too much water in a short period?
    Overhydration can cause dangerous electrolyte imbalances, leading to water intoxication (hyponatremia), which may cause brain swelling and even death.
  • What are some symptoms of dehydration?
    Symptoms include dark urine, strong thirst, loss of appetite, discomfort, headaches, and in severe cases, can be fatal.
  • Which populations are at increased risk for dehydration?
    Infants and the elderly are at higher risk for dehydration.
  • How does the hypothalamus help regulate fluid balance in the body?
    The hypothalamus monitors blood sodium and volume, triggering thirst and releasing antidiuretic hormone (ADH) to retain water.
  • What is the role of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) in water regulation?
    ADH signals the kidneys to retain water, reducing urine output and helping maintain fluid balance.
  • What is a diuretic and how does it affect fluid balance?
    A diuretic is a chemical that increases urine production, leading to increased water loss and potential dehydration.
  • What are the recommended daily water intakes for adult males and females?
    Adult males should consume 3.7 liters per day and adult females 2.7 liters per day.
  • What proportion of daily water intake should come from beverages versus food?
    About 80% of daily water intake should come from beverages and 20% from food.