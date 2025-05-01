Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Water quiz Flashcards
Back
Water quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What percentage of the human body is made up of water, and what factors influence this percentage?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What percentage of the human body is made up of water, and what factors influence this percentage?
The human body is 50-70% water, with variation due to body composition, sex, and age.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
Related flashcards
Recommended videos
Guided course
06:09
Introduction to Body Fluids
Bruce Bryan
6
views
Guided course
04:15
Osmosis
Bruce Bryan
6
views
Guided course
01:57
Example 1
Bruce Bryan
4
views
Terms in this set (15)
Hide definitions
What percentage of the human body is made up of water, and what factors influence this percentage?
The human body is 50-70% water, with variation due to body composition, sex, and age.
Where is most of the water in the body located?
Most water is found in the intracellular fluid, which is the fluid inside the cells and makes up about two-thirds of body fluids.
What is the difference between intracellular and extracellular fluid?
Intracellular fluid is inside the cells, while extracellular fluid is outside the cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph.
List two major functions of water in the body.
Water acts as a universal solvent for cellular functions and helps transport nutrients and waste.
How does water help regulate body temperature?
Water has a high heat capacity, resisting temperature changes, and sweat (mostly water) cools the body.
What is osmosis and how does it relate to water movement in the body?
Osmosis is the diffusion of water from areas of low solute concentration to high solute concentration, helping balance fluid inside and outside cells.
What phrase helps remember the relationship between salt and water movement in the body?
"Where salt goes, water flows" means water moves toward areas with higher salt concentration.
What can happen if you drink too much water in a short period?
Overhydration can cause dangerous electrolyte imbalances, leading to water intoxication (hyponatremia), which may cause brain swelling and even death.
What are some symptoms of dehydration?
Symptoms include dark urine, strong thirst, loss of appetite, discomfort, headaches, and in severe cases, can be fatal.
Which populations are at increased risk for dehydration?
Infants and the elderly are at higher risk for dehydration.
How does the hypothalamus help regulate fluid balance in the body?
The hypothalamus monitors blood sodium and volume, triggering thirst and releasing antidiuretic hormone (ADH) to retain water.
What is the role of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) in water regulation?
ADH signals the kidneys to retain water, reducing urine output and helping maintain fluid balance.
What is a diuretic and how does it affect fluid balance?
A diuretic is a chemical that increases urine production, leading to increased water loss and potential dehydration.
What are the recommended daily water intakes for adult males and females?
Adult males should consume 3.7 liters per day and adult females 2.7 liters per day.
What proportion of daily water intake should come from beverages versus food?
About 80% of daily water intake should come from beverages and 20% from food.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.