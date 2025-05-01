Skip to main content
Weight Loss definitions Flashcards

  • Calorie Deficit
    A state where energy intake is less than energy expenditure, leading to weight reduction over time.
  • Energy Balance
    The relationship between calories consumed and calories burned, determining weight maintenance, gain, or loss.
  • Basal Metabolic Rate
    The number of calories the body uses at rest to maintain vital functions like breathing and circulation.
  • Satiety
    A feeling of fullness that helps control appetite and reduces the likelihood of overeating.
  • Nutrient Density
    A measure of how many essential nutrients are provided per calorie of food, favoring foods rich in vitamins and minerals.
  • Energy Density
    The amount of calories in a given weight or volume of food, with lower values promoting fullness with fewer calories.
  • Lean Protein
    A protein source low in saturated fat, such as skinless chicken or fish, which promotes fullness and muscle maintenance.
  • Added Sugars
    Sweeteners introduced during food processing or preparation, often increasing calorie intake without nutritional benefit.
  • Fad Diets
    Trendy eating patterns promising rapid results, often lacking scientific support and sustainability.
  • Body Mass Index
    A numerical value calculated from height and weight, used to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.
  • GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
    Medications that mimic a gut hormone to enhance fullness, slow stomach emptying, and support weight reduction.
  • Bariatric Surgery
    Surgical procedures that alter the digestive tract to limit food intake or absorption, aiding significant weight loss.
  • Gastric Bypass
    A surgical method creating a small stomach pouch and rerouting the intestine to promote early fullness and reduced calorie absorption.
  • Gastric Sleeve
    A procedure removing part of the stomach, leaving a tube-shaped section to limit food volume and enhance satiety.
  • Liposuction
    A cosmetic technique removing fat cells from targeted areas, affecting appearance but not overall health or disease risk.