Weight Loss definitions Flashcards

Calorie Deficit A state where energy intake is less than energy expenditure, leading to weight reduction over time.

Energy Balance The relationship between calories consumed and calories burned, determining weight maintenance, gain, or loss.

Basal Metabolic Rate The number of calories the body uses at rest to maintain vital functions like breathing and circulation.

Satiety A feeling of fullness that helps control appetite and reduces the likelihood of overeating.

Nutrient Density A measure of how many essential nutrients are provided per calorie of food, favoring foods rich in vitamins and minerals.

Energy Density The amount of calories in a given weight or volume of food, with lower values promoting fullness with fewer calories.