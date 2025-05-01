Weight Loss definitions Flashcards
Calorie Deficit
A state where energy intake is less than energy expenditure, leading to weight reduction over time.Energy Balance
The relationship between calories consumed and calories burned, determining weight maintenance, gain, or loss.Basal Metabolic Rate
The number of calories the body uses at rest to maintain vital functions like breathing and circulation.Satiety
A feeling of fullness that helps control appetite and reduces the likelihood of overeating.Nutrient Density
A measure of how many essential nutrients are provided per calorie of food, favoring foods rich in vitamins and minerals.Energy Density
The amount of calories in a given weight or volume of food, with lower values promoting fullness with fewer calories.Lean Protein
A protein source low in saturated fat, such as skinless chicken or fish, which promotes fullness and muscle maintenance.Added Sugars
Sweeteners introduced during food processing or preparation, often increasing calorie intake without nutritional benefit.Fad Diets
Trendy eating patterns promising rapid results, often lacking scientific support and sustainability.Body Mass Index
A numerical value calculated from height and weight, used to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
Medications that mimic a gut hormone to enhance fullness, slow stomach emptying, and support weight reduction.Bariatric Surgery
Surgical procedures that alter the digestive tract to limit food intake or absorption, aiding significant weight loss.Gastric Bypass
A surgical method creating a small stomach pouch and rerouting the intestine to promote early fullness and reduced calorie absorption.Gastric Sleeve
A procedure removing part of the stomach, leaving a tube-shaped section to limit food volume and enhance satiety.Liposuction
A cosmetic technique removing fat cells from targeted areas, affecting appearance but not overall health or disease risk.