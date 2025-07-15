- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance2h 18m
Weight Loss: Videos & Practice Problems
Wight Loss
Example 1
Yves has a goal of losing about 0.5-1 pounds per week. Which of the following calorie deficits would be appropriate considering this goal?
100-250 Calories.
250-500 Calories.
500-750 Calories.
750-1000 Calories.
What is one reason physical activity alone does not always lead to weight loss?
Exercise only affects Calorie expenditure, but creating a Calorie deficit requires changing Calorie intake.
Exercise causes a drop in BMR as the amount of lean muscle mass increases.
Weight loss suppresses appetite.
It is very easy to accidentally increase Calorie consumption after exercise.
Healthy Eating for Weight Loss
Example 2
Which of the following recommendations for weight loss would you expect not to be endorsed by most nutrition experts?
Avoid carbohydrates.
Eat foods with low energy density.
Prioritize lean proteins.
Avoid added sugars and alcohols.
Fad Diets
Example 3
Medications for Weight Loss
Several weight loss medications target the receptors for which of the following hormones, thereby lowering hunger and increasing satiety?
Thyroxine.
CCK.
Leptin.
GLP-1.
Surgical Interventions for Weight Loss
The general goal of most bariatric surgery approaches can be described as:
To reduce the total amount of digestion so that food passes through the body without being absorbed.
To reduce the size of the stomach so that people feel full faster, therefore eating less food overall.
To limit the amount of absorption of macronutrients in the digestive tract so that fewer Calories are absorbed.
To increase the time that food spends in the stomach so that people must eat more slowly.
Which of the following individuals would be a likely candidate for bariatric surgery?
An individual with a BMI of 42 who has struggled to lose weight.
An individual with a BMI of 27 and has a history of heart disease.
An individual with a BMI of 31.
An individual with a BMI of 24 looking to lose stubborn fat.