Weight Loss quiz Flashcards

What is the basic principle required to achieve weight loss? You must create a calorie deficit, meaning you consume fewer calories than you burn.

How many calories are in one pound of body fat? There are about 3,500 calories in one pound of body fat.

What is a realistic and healthy weight loss goal per week? A healthy weight loss goal is between 0.5 to 2 pounds per week.

Name two behavioral modifications that can help with weight loss. Eating mindfully and keeping a food journal are two behavioral modifications that can aid weight loss.

Why is managing stress important for weight loss? Stress can trigger overeating and interfere with basal metabolic rate, making weight loss more difficult.

How does physical activity contribute to weight loss? Physical activity increases calories burned and can build lean muscle mass, which raises basal metabolic rate.