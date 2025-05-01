Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Weight Loss quiz Flashcards

Weight Loss quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the basic principle required to achieve weight loss?
    You must create a calorie deficit, meaning you consume fewer calories than you burn.
  • How many calories are in one pound of body fat?
    There are about 3,500 calories in one pound of body fat.
  • What is a realistic and healthy weight loss goal per week?
    A healthy weight loss goal is between 0.5 to 2 pounds per week.
  • Name two behavioral modifications that can help with weight loss.
    Eating mindfully and keeping a food journal are two behavioral modifications that can aid weight loss.
  • Why is managing stress important for weight loss?
    Stress can trigger overeating and interfere with basal metabolic rate, making weight loss more difficult.
  • How does physical activity contribute to weight loss?
    Physical activity increases calories burned and can build lean muscle mass, which raises basal metabolic rate.
  • Why is it easier to consume excess calories than to burn them through exercise?
    Because burning calories through exercise takes significant effort and time, while consuming high-calorie foods can happen quickly and easily.
  • What types of foods promote satiety while maintaining a calorie deficit?
    Nutrient-dense, high-volume, low-energy-density foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains promote satiety.
  • Why should added sugars and alcohol be limited during weight loss?
    They add extra calories without providing satiety, making it harder to maintain a calorie deficit.
  • What is a red flag that a diet may be a fad diet?
    If it restricts or eliminates an entire food group or promises unrealistic results, it is likely a fad diet.
  • What is the main goal of bariatric surgery?
    To drastically reduce the size of the stomach, making a person feel full faster and eat less.
  • For whom are weight loss medications typically recommended?
    They are usually recommended for individuals with a BMI over 30, or over 27 with additional risk factors.
  • What is the mechanism of action for GLP-1 receptor agonists in weight loss?
    They mimic the GLP-1 hormone, increasing satiety and slowing gastric emptying, which helps reduce food intake.
  • What is a potential risk of using weight loss supplements?
    They are not regulated for effectiveness and may contain unsafe stimulants or banned substances.
  • Why is liposuction not considered a solution for improving health or reducing chronic disease risk?
    Liposuction is purely cosmetic and does not address the underlying energy balance or reduce chronic disease risk.