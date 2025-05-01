Weight Loss quiz Flashcards
What is the basic principle required to achieve weight loss?
You must create a calorie deficit, meaning you consume fewer calories than you burn.How many calories are in one pound of body fat?
There are about 3,500 calories in one pound of body fat.What is a realistic and healthy weight loss goal per week?
A healthy weight loss goal is between 0.5 to 2 pounds per week.Name two behavioral modifications that can help with weight loss.
Eating mindfully and keeping a food journal are two behavioral modifications that can aid weight loss.Why is managing stress important for weight loss?
Stress can trigger overeating and interfere with basal metabolic rate, making weight loss more difficult.How does physical activity contribute to weight loss?
Physical activity increases calories burned and can build lean muscle mass, which raises basal metabolic rate.Why is it easier to consume excess calories than to burn them through exercise?
Because burning calories through exercise takes significant effort and time, while consuming high-calorie foods can happen quickly and easily.What types of foods promote satiety while maintaining a calorie deficit?
Nutrient-dense, high-volume, low-energy-density foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains promote satiety.Why should added sugars and alcohol be limited during weight loss?
They add extra calories without providing satiety, making it harder to maintain a calorie deficit.What is a red flag that a diet may be a fad diet?
If it restricts or eliminates an entire food group or promises unrealistic results, it is likely a fad diet.What is the main goal of bariatric surgery?
To drastically reduce the size of the stomach, making a person feel full faster and eat less.For whom are weight loss medications typically recommended?
They are usually recommended for individuals with a BMI over 30, or over 27 with additional risk factors.What is the mechanism of action for GLP-1 receptor agonists in weight loss?
They mimic the GLP-1 hormone, increasing satiety and slowing gastric emptying, which helps reduce food intake.What is a potential risk of using weight loss supplements?
They are not regulated for effectiveness and may contain unsafe stimulants or banned substances.Why is liposuction not considered a solution for improving health or reducing chronic disease risk?
Liposuction is purely cosmetic and does not address the underlying energy balance or reduce chronic disease risk.