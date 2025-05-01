Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? definitions Flashcards
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Carbohydrates
Essential macronutrients making up 45-65% of daily energy intake, crucial for quick energy and overall health.AMDR
Recommended range for macronutrient intake, suggesting 45-65% of calories should come from carbohydrates.Glucose
Primary energy source for red blood cells and the brain, derived mainly from dietary carbohydrates.Ketoacidosis
Dangerous condition where excessive ketone accumulation lowers blood pH, risking protein function and health.Ketosis
Normal state where the body breaks down fat into ketones for energy when carbohydrate intake is low.Ketones
Acidic molecules produced from fat breakdown, serving as alternative fuel when glucose is scarce.Gluconeogenesis
Process generating glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins, during low carbohydrate intake.Energy Expenditure
Total amount of energy used by the body, increasing with exercise intensity and affecting fuel source preference.Red Blood Cells
Cells that rely exclusively on glucose for energy, unable to use fats or ketones as fuel.Nervous Tissue
Body tissue, especially the brain, that primarily depends on glucose for its energy needs.Macronutrients
Nutrients required in large amounts, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, essential for energy and health.Protein Sparing
Effect where adequate carbohydrate intake prevents proteins from being used as an energy source.Fat
Macronutrient preferred for energy at rest or low intensity, but less efficient than carbohydrates during intense activity.Fiber
Type of carbohydrate providing health benefits, not used for energy but important for digestive health.Blood pH
Measure of acidity in the blood, which can be lowered dangerously by excessive ketone accumulation.