Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? definitions Flashcards

Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Carbohydrates
    Essential macronutrients making up 45-65% of daily energy intake, crucial for quick energy and overall health.
  • AMDR
    Recommended range for macronutrient intake, suggesting 45-65% of calories should come from carbohydrates.
  • Glucose
    Primary energy source for red blood cells and the brain, derived mainly from dietary carbohydrates.
  • Ketoacidosis
    Dangerous condition where excessive ketone accumulation lowers blood pH, risking protein function and health.
  • Ketosis
    Normal state where the body breaks down fat into ketones for energy when carbohydrate intake is low.
  • Ketones
    Acidic molecules produced from fat breakdown, serving as alternative fuel when glucose is scarce.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    Process generating glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins, during low carbohydrate intake.
  • Energy Expenditure
    Total amount of energy used by the body, increasing with exercise intensity and affecting fuel source preference.
  • Red Blood Cells
    Cells that rely exclusively on glucose for energy, unable to use fats or ketones as fuel.
  • Nervous Tissue
    Body tissue, especially the brain, that primarily depends on glucose for its energy needs.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients required in large amounts, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, essential for energy and health.
  • Protein Sparing
    Effect where adequate carbohydrate intake prevents proteins from being used as an energy source.
  • Fat
    Macronutrient preferred for energy at rest or low intensity, but less efficient than carbohydrates during intense activity.
  • Fiber
    Type of carbohydrate providing health benefits, not used for energy but important for digestive health.
  • Blood pH
    Measure of acidity in the blood, which can be lowered dangerously by excessive ketone accumulation.