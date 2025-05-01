Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carbohydrates Essential macronutrients making up 45-65% of daily energy intake, crucial for quick energy and overall health.

AMDR Recommended range for macronutrient intake, suggesting 45-65% of calories should come from carbohydrates.

Glucose Primary energy source for red blood cells and the brain, derived mainly from dietary carbohydrates.

Ketoacidosis Dangerous condition where excessive ketone accumulation lowers blood pH, risking protein function and health.

Ketosis Normal state where the body breaks down fat into ketones for energy when carbohydrate intake is low.

Ketones Acidic molecules produced from fat breakdown, serving as alternative fuel when glucose is scarce.