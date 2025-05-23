Carbohydrates have often been misunderstood, leading to the misconception that they are solely responsible for weight gain. However, they play a crucial role in our diet and overall health. Nutrition experts recommend that carbohydrates should constitute approximately 45% to 65% of our total daily energy intake, a guideline known as the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR). This means that a significant portion of our calories—often more than half—should come from carbohydrates, highlighting their importance compared to fats and proteins.

Carbohydrates serve several essential functions in the body. They are a primary source of energy, which is vital for daily activities and bodily functions. Additionally, carbohydrates help prevent ketoacidosis, a condition that can occur when the body produces high levels of ketones due to insufficient carbohydrate intake. They also play a role in sparing proteins, allowing proteins to be used for their primary functions, such as building and repairing tissues, rather than being used as an energy source.

Moreover, certain types of carbohydrates, particularly dietary fibers, offer significant health benefits. These fibers can aid in digestion, help regulate blood sugar levels, and contribute to heart health. As we delve deeper into the topic, we will explore each of these functions in detail, starting with the energy-providing capabilities of carbohydrates.