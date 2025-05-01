Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of daily energy intake is recommended to come from carbohydrates according to the AMDR? The AMDR recommends that 45-65% of daily energy intake should come from carbohydrates.

Why are carbohydrates considered a preferred energy source during high-intensity exercise? Carbohydrates are broken down quickly and can provide energy without oxygen, making them ideal for high-intensity activities.

What is the main energy source for red blood cells? Red blood cells rely exclusively on glucose for their energy needs.

How do carbohydrates help prevent ketoacidosis? Adequate carbohydrate intake prevents excessive ketone production, which can lower blood pH and lead to ketoacidosis.

What happens to the percentage of energy derived from fats as exercise intensity increases? As exercise intensity increases, the percentage of energy derived from fats decreases.

What is ketosis and when does it occur? Ketosis is a normal physiological state where the body breaks down fat into ketones for energy, occurring when carbohydrate intake is low.