Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? quiz Flashcards
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What percentage of daily energy intake is recommended to come from carbohydrates according to the AMDR?
The AMDR recommends that 45-65% of daily energy intake should come from carbohydrates.Why are carbohydrates considered a preferred energy source during high-intensity exercise?
Carbohydrates are broken down quickly and can provide energy without oxygen, making them ideal for high-intensity activities.What is the main energy source for red blood cells?
Red blood cells rely exclusively on glucose for their energy needs.How do carbohydrates help prevent ketoacidosis?
Adequate carbohydrate intake prevents excessive ketone production, which can lower blood pH and lead to ketoacidosis.What happens to the percentage of energy derived from fats as exercise intensity increases?
As exercise intensity increases, the percentage of energy derived from fats decreases.What is ketosis and when does it occur?
Ketosis is a normal physiological state where the body breaks down fat into ketones for energy, occurring when carbohydrate intake is low.What is gluconeogenesis?
Gluconeogenesis is the process of generating glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins.Why is it important to spare proteins from being used as an energy source?
Proteins have critical functions like serving as enzymes, hormones, and antibodies, so using them for energy can harm physiological processes.What is the primary energy source for the brain under normal dietary conditions?
The brain primarily depends on glucose as its energy source under normal conditions.What can happen if the body relies on proteins for energy over extended periods?
Extended reliance on proteins for energy can reduce the amount available for vital functions and potentially harm physiology.How do carbohydrates contribute to overall health beyond providing energy?
Carbohydrates, especially fibers, provide additional health benefits such as supporting digestive health.What is the effect of excessive ketone accumulation in the blood?
Excessive ketone accumulation can lower blood pH, leading to the dangerous condition called ketoacidosis.Why can't you lose significant weight by burning fat while at rest or during light activity?
Although a higher percentage of energy comes from fat at rest, the total energy expenditure is low, so little fat is actually burned.What happens to blood pH during ketoacidosis?
During ketoacidosis, blood pH becomes more acidic due to excessive ketone production.How does adequate carbohydrate intake affect protein utilization in the body?
Adequate carbohydrate intake spares proteins from being used for energy, allowing them to perform their primary functions.