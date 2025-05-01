Why Do We Need Protein? definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Enzyme Molecule that accelerates chemical reactions, enabling essential life processes to occur rapidly within the body.

Hormone Chemical messenger that regulates physiological activities, such as metabolism and growth, by signaling between organs and tissues.

Transport Protein Molecule that moves nutrients, gases, or other substances across cell membranes or within the bloodstream.

Antibody Immune protein that binds and neutralizes harmful pathogens, playing a key role in defending the body against infections.

Collagen Most abundant structural protein in the body, providing support and strength to skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.

Actin Muscle protein involved in contraction and movement, working alongside myosin to enable muscle function.