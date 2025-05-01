Why Do We Need Protein? definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Why Do We Need Protein? definitions

Why Do We Need Protein? definitions
  • Enzyme
    Molecule that accelerates chemical reactions, enabling essential life processes to occur rapidly within the body.
  • Hormone
    Chemical messenger that regulates physiological activities, such as metabolism and growth, by signaling between organs and tissues.
  • Transport Protein
    Molecule that moves nutrients, gases, or other substances across cell membranes or within the bloodstream.
  • Antibody
    Immune protein that binds and neutralizes harmful pathogens, playing a key role in defending the body against infections.
  • Collagen
    Most abundant structural protein in the body, providing support and strength to skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.
  • Actin
    Muscle protein involved in contraction and movement, working alongside myosin to enable muscle function.
  • Myosin
    Protein in muscle fibers that interacts with actin to produce muscle contraction and movement.
  • Neurotransmitter
    Molecule that transmits signals between nerve cells, facilitating communication within the nervous system.
  • Blood Clotting Factor
    Protein that assists in forming clots to prevent excessive bleeding and promote wound healing.
  • Fluid Balance
    State maintained by proteins in the blood, drawing fluid from tissues to prevent swelling and ensure proper circulation.
  • Electrolyte Balance
    Regulation of sodium and potassium gradients by protein pumps, essential for nerve impulses and muscle contractions.
  • Acid-Base Balance
    Regulation of blood pH by proteins acting as buffers, keeping the body's pH within a narrow, life-supporting range.
  • Deamination
    Process involving removal of an amine group from an amino acid, enabling its use for energy production.
  • Keto Acid
    Compound produced after deamination of an amino acid, which can be converted into energy, glucose, or fat.
  • Edema
    Swelling caused by fluid accumulation in tissues, often prevented by adequate protein levels in the blood.