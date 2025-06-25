Proteins are fundamental for tissue growth and repair because they supply the building blocks—amino acids—needed to create and maintain body tissues. During growth phases, such as childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy, proteins support the development of new cells and tissues. In cases of injury or wear and tear, proteins help repair damaged tissues by synthesizing new proteins to replace or restore the affected areas. For example, muscle proteins like actin and myosin are repaired and rebuilt after exercise or injury. Without sufficient protein intake, the body cannot effectively grow or repair tissues, which can lead to delayed healing and developmental issues.