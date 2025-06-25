- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Why Do We Need Protein?: Videos & Practice Problems
Proteins are essential macronutrients that constitute 10-35% of daily energy intake, playing critical roles in forming enzymes, hormones, transport proteins, and antibodies, which are vital for immunity and biological functions. They provide structural support through collagen and facilitate growth and repair of tissues. Proteins also help maintain fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance, and serve as a last-resort energy source through deamination, converting amino acids into usable energy. Adequate protein intake is crucial for overall health and disease prevention.
Proteins Are Required in Our Diet
Example 1
Which of the following crucial biological molecules are considered proteins?
Vitamin D.
Bile.
Triglycerides.
Enzymes.
A diet that's very high in carbohydrates fiber & fats but low in protein may cause which of the following?
A lack of energy.
Impaired immune function, & therefore increased susceptibility to disease.
Constipation & other issues with the GI tract.
A lack of insulation.
Which of the following is the most likely symptom of not having enough protein in your body?
You won't have any stored energy because protein is mostly used for energy storage.
You will be at significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
Your tissues may become swollen (edema) as there isn't enough protein in the blood to draw fluid back in.
All of the above.
Which of the following statements is true?
Proteins are a primary source of energy along with carbohydrates & fat.
Proteins are not a primary energy source, but they can be stored in the body for later energy use.
Deamination is the removal of a single nitrogen atom from a protein, & this nitrogen is excreted in urine.
Deamination is the removal of the amine group from a protein, which is converted to urea & then excreted.
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
Why is protein important for the human body?
Protein is essential for the human body because it plays a critical role in numerous biological processes. Proteins form enzymes that speed up chemical reactions, making life-sustaining processes possible. They also create hormones like insulin and glucagon, which regulate various bodily functions. Proteins are vital for immunity as they form antibodies that neutralize harmful pathogens. Additionally, they provide structural support through collagen, which is crucial for skin, bones, and muscles. Proteins also facilitate growth, repair tissues, and maintain fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance. Lastly, they serve as a backup energy source when carbohydrates and fats are unavailable. Without adequate protein intake, these essential functions would be compromised, leading to health issues.
How does protein help in tissue growth and repair?
Proteins are fundamental for tissue growth and repair because they supply the building blocks—amino acids—needed to create and maintain body tissues. During growth phases, such as childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy, proteins support the development of new cells and tissues. In cases of injury or wear and tear, proteins help repair damaged tissues by synthesizing new proteins to replace or restore the affected areas. For example, muscle proteins like actin and myosin are repaired and rebuilt after exercise or injury. Without sufficient protein intake, the body cannot effectively grow or repair tissues, which can lead to delayed healing and developmental issues.
What role do proteins play in maintaining fluid balance?
Proteins help maintain fluid balance by regulating the movement of water between blood vessels and tissues. Proteins in the blood, such as albumin, exert osmotic pressure, which draws water back into the bloodstream from surrounding tissues. This prevents fluid accumulation in tissues, a condition known as edema. Without adequate protein levels, the body may struggle to maintain this balance, leading to swelling and other complications. Proper protein intake ensures that fluid levels are regulated, supporting overall health and preventing imbalances.
How do proteins function as a backup energy source?
Proteins serve as a backup energy source when carbohydrates and fats are unavailable. Before being used for energy, proteins undergo a process called deamination, where the amine group is removed from amino acids. This process produces keto acids, which can either be directly used for energy or converted into glucose or fat. Each gram of protein provides approximately 4 kilocalories of energy. However, using proteins for energy is not ideal, as it diverts them from their primary roles in growth, repair, and maintaining bodily functions. Therefore, proteins are considered a last-resort energy source.
What are the consequences of not consuming enough protein?
Not consuming enough protein can lead to a variety of health issues. Insufficient protein intake may impair the production of enzymes, hormones, and antibodies, weakening immunity and slowing down essential biological processes. It can also result in poor tissue repair, delayed wound healing, and muscle loss, as proteins are crucial for growth and repair. Additionally, inadequate protein levels can disrupt fluid and electrolyte balance, leading to conditions like edema. Over time, protein deficiency can cause fatigue, weakened muscles, and an increased risk of infections. Ensuring adequate protein intake is vital for maintaining overall health and preventing these complications.
What are some examples of proteins that provide structural support?
Proteins that provide structural support include collagen, actin, and myosin. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body and is essential for maintaining the structure of skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. It provides strength and elasticity to tissues. Actin and myosin are proteins found in muscle fibers that enable muscle contraction and movement. These structural proteins are crucial for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the body’s framework, ensuring proper support and mobility.