Why Do We Need Protein? quiz Flashcards
Why Do We Need Protein? quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What percentage of your total daily energy intake should come from proteins according to nutrition experts?
Proteins should make up 10-35% of your total daily energy intake.What is the primary function of enzymes formed from proteins?
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions, allowing them to occur fast enough to support life.Name two protein-based hormones mentioned in the lesson.
Insulin and glucagon are two protein-based hormones.What is the role of hemoglobin as a transport protein?
Hemoglobin transports oxygen to tissues in the body.How do proteins contribute to immunity?
Proteins form antibodies, which bind and neutralize harmful pathogens to help fight infections.What is the most abundant protein in the human body and its function?
Collagen is the most abundant protein and provides structural support in skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.Which proteins are responsible for muscle contraction?
Actin and myosin are proteins that allow muscles to move and contract.Why is protein intake important throughout all stages of life?
Protein is needed for growth and repair of tissues from fetal development through adulthood.How do proteins help maintain fluid balance in the body?
Proteins in the blood draw fluid back into the bloodstream from tissues, preventing edema and swelling.What is the function of the sodium-potassium pump, and what is it made of?
The sodium-potassium pump is a protein that controls sodium and potassium gradients, important for nerve impulses and muscle contractions.How do proteins help regulate acid-base balance in the body?
Proteins act as buffers to regulate blood pH, keeping it within a narrow range necessary for life.When are proteins used as an energy source in the body?
Proteins are used as a last-resort energy source when carbohydrates and fats are insufficient.What is deamination, and why is it necessary for protein energy use?
Deamination is the removal of the amine group from an amino acid, allowing the remaining keto acid to be used for energy.How many kilocalories of energy does protein provide per gram?
Protein provides four kilocalories of energy per gram.What can happen to the keto acid produced after deamination?
The keto acid can be used directly for energy or converted into glucose or fat.