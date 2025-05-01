Why Do We Need Protein? quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of your total daily energy intake should come from proteins according to nutrition experts? Proteins should make up 10-35% of your total daily energy intake.

What is the primary function of enzymes formed from proteins? Enzymes speed up chemical reactions, allowing them to occur fast enough to support life.

Name two protein-based hormones mentioned in the lesson. Insulin and glucagon are two protein-based hormones.

What is the role of hemoglobin as a transport protein? Hemoglobin transports oxygen to tissues in the body.

How do proteins contribute to immunity? Proteins form antibodies, which bind and neutralize harmful pathogens to help fight infections.

What is the most abundant protein in the human body and its function? Collagen is the most abundant protein and provides structural support in skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.