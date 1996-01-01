18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Friedel–Crafts alkylation suffers from overalkylation.
i. Identify the product of the reaction below considering overalkylation
ii. What makes it difficult to control and add only one alkyl group?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ii. Alkyl groups are small enough to simultaneously react at multiple carbons in a benzene ring.
B
ii. Adding alkyl groups to benzene makes activates the ring and make it more reactive thus promote more alkylation.
C
ii. Adding alkyl groups to benzene makes activates the ring and make it more reactive thus promote more alkylation.
D
ii. Alkyl groups are small enough to simultaneously react at multiple carbons in a benzene ring.