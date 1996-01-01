5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pairs of structures:
Identify the relationship between these pairs of structures as the same compound, constitutional isomers, cis-trans isomers, or different compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Constitutional Isomers
(ii) Different Compounds
B
(i) Constitutional Isomers
(ii) Constitutional Isomers
C
(i) Same Compound
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
D
(i) Same Compound
(ii) Different Compounds
