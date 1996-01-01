3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
89PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Which of the two molecules below has a more acidic proton?
(ii) Which structural feature did you analyze for your answer?
[Hint: Draw the structure of the conjugate bases.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Molecule A has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The conjugate base of A can exhibit resonance, while the conjugate base of B cannot.
B
(i) Molecule A has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The size of the atom where the acidic proton is bonded to and will carry the negative charge is smaller.
C
(i) Molecule B has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The conjugate base of A can exhibit resonance, while the conjugate base of B cannot.
D
(i) Molecule B has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The size of the atom where the acidic proton is bonded to and will carry the negative charge is larger.