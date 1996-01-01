8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two alkenes (1,3-dimethyl-2-methylenecyclopentane and 1,2,3-trimethylcyclopent-1-ene) are formed by the elimination reaction of 1-bromo-1,2,5-trimethylcyclopentane with a strong base. Which of the following base would yield:
a. The highest percentage of 1,3-dimethyl-2-methylenecyclopentane?
b. The highest percentage of 1,2,3-trimethylcyclopent-1-ene?
Two alkenes (1,3-dimethyl-2-methylenecyclopentane and 1,2,3-trimethylcyclopent-1-ene) are formed by the elimination reaction of 1-bromo-1,2,5-trimethylcyclopentane with a strong base. Which of the following base would yield:
a. The highest percentage of 1,3-dimethyl-2-methylenecyclopentane?
b. The highest percentage of 1,2,3-trimethylcyclopent-1-ene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. (iii)
b. (iv)
b. (iv)
B
a. (ii)
b. (iii)
b. (iii)
C
a. (iv)
b. (i)
b. (i)
D
a. (ii)
b. (iv)
b. (iv)