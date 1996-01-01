2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
2. Molecular Representations Functional Groups
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of carbon atoms that are involved in the planar double-bond system in the given structures.
Determine the number of carbon atoms that are involved in the planar double-bond system in the given structures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Four carbons
b. Nine carbons
c. Seven carbons
b. Nine carbons
c. Seven carbons
B
a. Nine carbons
b. Seven carbons
c. Three carbons
b. Seven carbons
c. Three carbons
C
a. Seven carbons
b. Four carbons
c. Nine carbons
b. Four carbons
c. Nine carbons
D
a. Five carbons
b. Three carbons
c. Nine carbons
b. Three carbons
c. Nine carbons