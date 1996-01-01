3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
H2SO4 has been known to be a very strong acid. What is its conjugate base? Also, determine if the conjugate base is weak/strong and reactive/unreactive.
H2SO4 has been known to be a very strong acid. What is its conjugate base? Also, determine if the conjugate base is weak/strong and reactive/unreactive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The conjugate base of H2SO4, which is SO4-, is a weak but reactive base.
B
The conjugate base of H2SO4, which is HSO4-, is a weak and unreactive base.
C
The conjugate base of H2SO4, which is H3SO4-, is a strong and reactive base.
D
The conjugate base of H2SO4, which is H-, is a strong but unreactive base.