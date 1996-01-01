13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a synthesis to create the following substance using alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides that contains no more than six carbon atoms as a starting material.
trans-hex-2-ene
