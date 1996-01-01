12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Evaluate whether the base LiCN (pKa of H—CN = 9.22) can favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group (pKa of R—OH = 16.0).
The deprotonation of a hydroxyl group by the base LiCN is favorable.
The deprotonation of a hydroxyl group by the base LiCN is not favorable.