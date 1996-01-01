13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
When two unknown compounds A and B with the molecular formula C3H6O, were subjected to different chemical tests, the following results were obtained.
Propose the structure for these two compounds.
When two unknown compounds A and B with the molecular formula C3H6O, were subjected to different chemical tests, the following results were obtained.
Propose the structure for these two compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D