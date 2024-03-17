Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Explain why ethyl isopropyl ether produces both isopropyl bromide and ethyl bromide when it reacts with excess HBr and heat.
Ethers always form 2 alkyl halides upon reaction with an acid.
Br is an exceptionally strong nucleophile that can cleave C-C bonds so multiple types of R-groups can be produced thus producing 2 different alkyl halides.
Excess HBr allows multiple substitution reactions to occur successively and produce both alkyl halides.
Heat can cleave C-C bonds so multiple types of R-groups can be produced thus producing 2 different alkyl halides.