6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Enthalpy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which radical is more stable in terms of bond-dissociation energy? Rationalize the difference in stability based on their structures.
Which radical is more stable in terms of bond-dissociation energy? Rationalize the difference in stability based on their structures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Radical (i) is more stable than (ii) due to the presence of a delocalized free radical via the inductive effect in (ii).
B
Radical (ii) is more stable than (i) due to the presence of a delocalized free radical via the resonance effect in (ii).
C
Radical (i) is more stable than (ii) due to the presence of alkyl groups that donate electrons via the hyperconjugation effect in (ii).
D
Radical (ii) is more stable than (i) due to the presence of alkyl groups that donate electrons via the electronegative effect in (i).