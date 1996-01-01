10. Addition Reactions
Markovnikov
10. Addition Reactions Markovnikov
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it not possible to convert an alkene (other than ethene) to a primary alkyl halide using the electrophilic addition reaction of a haloacid? An example is shown below.
Why is it not possible to convert an alkene (other than ethene) to a primary alkyl halide using the electrophilic addition reaction of a haloacid? An example is shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the formation of a less secondary carbocation intermediate
B
Due to the formation of a less stable primary carbocation intermediate
C
Due to the less thermodynamic stability of a primary alkyl halide
D
Due to the formation of a less stable primary radical intermediate