1. A Review of General Chemistry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following molecules CH3Cl, CCl4 and C2H5OH, draw the appropriate Lewis structure, show how the bond dipole moments and dipole moments created by non-bonding pairs of electrons contribute to the molecular dipole moment, and estimate the magnitude of molecular dipole moment.
