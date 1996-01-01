16. Conjugated Systems
16. Conjugated Systems Molecular Orbital Theory
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample is prepared by dissolving 1.20 mg of a compound of molecular weight 180 in 10.0 mL of ethanol. The sample solution is poured into a 1.00-cm UV cell and the UV spectrum is taken. Determine the molar absorptivity of the sample if λmax = 250 nm, and the maximum absorbance at 250 nm is 0.630.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
525 L/mol･cm
B
945 L/mol･cm
C
1140 L/mol･cm
D
1460 L/mol･cm