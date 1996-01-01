13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction between an excess of a Grignard reagent and a formate ester, followed by a subsequent protonation produce a secondary alcohol with two identical alkyl groups.
Suggest a plausible mechanism for the reaction between an excess of allylmagnesium bromide and methyl formate. Your mechanism should explain the formation of the product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D