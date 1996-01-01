4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which is the more stable conformation from the given pair? In the case that both have equal gauche interactions, select the one with the interaction between smaller groups.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conformation A
B
Conformation B