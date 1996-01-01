7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following substitution reactions, determine which would react faster.
CH3CH(CH3)CH2CH2I + HO− or CH3CH2CH2CH(CH3)I + HO−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3CH(CH3)CH2CH2I + HO−
B
CH3CH2CH2CH(CH3)I + HO−
C
Both have the same reactivity
D
Reactivity cannot be compared