8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the members of each of the following groups from most nucleophilic to least nucleophilic in methanol.
a. NH2− and PH2−
b. H2O, H2S, and H2Se
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. NH2− > PH2−
b. H2O > H2S > H2Se
B
a. PH2− > NH2−
b. H2O > H2S > H2Se
C
a. NH2− > PH2−
b. H2Se > H2S > H2O
D
a. PH2− > NH2−
b. H2Se > H2S > H2O
