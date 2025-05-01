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Spin-Splitting Pattern in proton NMR where neighboring hydrogens cause a signal to split into multiple peaks, revealing molecular connectivity. Triplet Signal split into three peaks, typically indicating two neighboring hydrogens on an adjacent carbon. Quartet Signal split into four peaks, usually arising from three neighboring hydrogens, as seen in ethyl groups. Doublet Signal split into two peaks, often resulting from one neighboring hydrogen, such as in isopropyl groups. Septet Signal split into seven peaks, characteristic of a hydrogen adjacent to six equivalent hydrogens. Singlet Single, unsplit peak in NMR, indicating no neighboring hydrogens or the presence of a heteroatom. Ethyl Group Structural unit CH2CH3, recognized in NMR by a triplet and a quartet appearing together. Ethylene Group Structural unit with two adjacent CH2 groups, producing dual triplets in NMR spectra. Isopropyl Group Structural unit with a central hydrogen split by six neighbors, yielding a doublet and a septet. Quaternary Group Carbon atom bonded to four non-hydrogen atoms, often producing singlets due to lack of neighboring hydrogens. Heteroatom Non-carbon, non-hydrogen atom (like O or N) that can cause singlets by preventing hydrogen splitting. N+1 Rule Guideline stating that a hydrogen's NMR signal splits into one more peak than the number of neighboring hydrogens. J Value Coupling constant measuring the interaction strength between neighboring hydrogens, affecting splitting patterns. Structure Determination Process of deducing molecular structure using NMR splitting patterns and signal combinations.
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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Patterns
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