Spin-Splitting Pattern in proton NMR where neighboring hydrogens cause a signal to split into multiple peaks, revealing molecular connectivity.

Triplet Signal split into three peaks, typically indicating two neighboring hydrogens on an adjacent carbon.

Quartet Signal split into four peaks, usually arising from three neighboring hydrogens, as seen in ethyl groups.

Doublet Signal split into two peaks, often resulting from one neighboring hydrogen, such as in isopropyl groups.

Septet Signal split into seven peaks, characteristic of a hydrogen adjacent to six equivalent hydrogens.

Singlet Single, unsplit peak in NMR, indicating no neighboring hydrogens or the presence of a heteroatom.