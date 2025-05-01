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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Patterns definitions

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  • Spin-Splitting
    Pattern in proton NMR where neighboring hydrogens cause a signal to split into multiple peaks, revealing molecular connectivity.
  • Triplet
    Signal split into three peaks, typically indicating two neighboring hydrogens on an adjacent carbon.
  • Quartet
    Signal split into four peaks, usually arising from three neighboring hydrogens, as seen in ethyl groups.
  • Doublet
    Signal split into two peaks, often resulting from one neighboring hydrogen, such as in isopropyl groups.
  • Septet
    Signal split into seven peaks, characteristic of a hydrogen adjacent to six equivalent hydrogens.
  • Singlet
    Single, unsplit peak in NMR, indicating no neighboring hydrogens or the presence of a heteroatom.
  • Ethyl Group
    Structural unit CH2CH3, recognized in NMR by a triplet and a quartet appearing together.
  • Ethylene Group
    Structural unit with two adjacent CH2 groups, producing dual triplets in NMR spectra.
  • Isopropyl Group
    Structural unit with a central hydrogen split by six neighbors, yielding a doublet and a septet.
  • Quaternary Group
    Carbon atom bonded to four non-hydrogen atoms, often producing singlets due to lack of neighboring hydrogens.
  • Heteroatom
    Non-carbon, non-hydrogen atom (like O or N) that can cause singlets by preventing hydrogen splitting.
  • N+1 Rule
    Guideline stating that a hydrogen's NMR signal splits into one more peak than the number of neighboring hydrogens.
  • J Value
    Coupling constant measuring the interaction strength between neighboring hydrogens, affecting splitting patterns.
  • Structure Determination
    Process of deducing molecular structure using NMR splitting patterns and signal combinations.