Now, resonant structures represent a set of two or more valid le dot structures for polytonic species possessing at least one pie bond. Now, in a resonance structure, we have the movement of only electrons from either a Python or lone pair. Here, we have the two resonance structures of the nitrite ion. If we look, we can see that the double bond or pyon is on the left side here, but in the other structures on the right. So how exactly does this occur? Well, this is what happens we have the movement of a lone pair from the oxygen on the right side coming here to make a double bond that helps to make this double bond here. But moving that electron over means that nitrogen will be breaking the octet rule. So what has to happen is that this Pie Bon has to get out of the way and it will come over here to this oxygen. And that's why we have this loan pair here. Now, this is just an intro to resonance structures. They're gonna become more advanced in this but just realize that this is the fundamental approach when it comes to resonance structures. It's the movement of only electrons from pi bonds and or alone pairs. In this particular example, we can say that the double sided arrows are used to show that the resonance structures are equivalent with each other. And that's because electrons are still being shared between a nitrogen and oxygen in both structures. That's not always going to be the case in this particular one, it is. So they're of equal or similar energy. Now, the real structure is represented by the composite or average of the resonance structures and that's called the resonance hybrid. Now, the resonance hybrid is a composite of all the major uh resonance structures. We're gonna say to draw the resonance structures, we place a dotted line anywhere a pie bond has been. So here and here. Now, in this example, it says, determine the remaining resonance structures for the possible nitrate ion nitrate ion here uh which is no three minus. So here our pie bond is with this oxygen up here, but it could easily be with any of the other oxygens. So here we could have the double bond being here instead. And now it has two long pairs. This oxygen up here would have three lone pairs. This one will have three long pairs and the overall charge is still minus one or we could have this as our resonance structure where the double bond is on the oxygen on the bottom left, it has two loan pairs. This one here has three and this one here has three and the overall charge is still the same. These are the same type of double sided arrow because we still have the movement of electrons between nitrogen and oxygen, they're all equivalent to one another, right. So this is just the beginnings of our approach to resonance structure. So keep that in mind as you delve deeper and deeper into organic chemistry.

