Terminal Alkyne A hydrocarbon with a triple bond at the end of the chain, featuring a hydrogen directly bonded to a triple-bonded carbon.

Hybridization Effect An influence on acidity where increased s-character in a hybrid orbital leads to greater acidity of a hydrogen atom.

sp Hybridization A state where a carbon forms two groups, resulting in 50% s-character and contributing to higher acidity.

pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a compound; lower values mean stronger acids, especially notable for hydrocarbons.

Sodium Amide A strong, small base used to deprotonate terminal alkynes, generating nucleophilic species for further reactions.

Sodium Alkynide A negatively charged species formed by deprotonating a terminal alkyne, often paired with a sodium ion and acting as a nucleophile.