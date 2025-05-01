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Terminal Alkyne A hydrocarbon with a triple bond at the end of the chain, featuring a hydrogen directly bonded to a triple-bonded carbon. Hybridization Effect An influence on acidity where increased s-character in a hybrid orbital leads to greater acidity of a hydrogen atom. sp Hybridization A state where a carbon forms two groups, resulting in 50% s-character and contributing to higher acidity. pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a compound; lower values mean stronger acids, especially notable for hydrocarbons. Sodium Amide A strong, small base used to deprotonate terminal alkynes, generating nucleophilic species for further reactions. Sodium Alkynide A negatively charged species formed by deprotonating a terminal alkyne, often paired with a sodium ion and acting as a nucleophile. Nucleophilic Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group, such as a halide, on a carbon atom. Primary Alkyl Halide An alkyl halide where the halogen is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon, favoring SN2 reactions. SN2 Reaction A one-step substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbon, displacing a leaving group simultaneously. Multistep Synthesis A sequence of chemical reactions designed to build complex molecules from simpler starting materials. Dehydrohalogenation A process where a base removes hydrogen and halide atoms from adjacent carbons, forming multiple bonds. Vicinal Dihalide A molecule with two halogen atoms attached to neighboring carbons, serving as a precursor for elimination reactions. Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom located on the carbon adjacent to the one bearing a leaving group, targeted during elimination. Leaving Group An atom or group, such as a halide, that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction. Internal Alkyne A molecule with a triple bond located between two carbons, not at the end of the carbon chain.
Acetylide definitions
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